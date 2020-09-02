As Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to resist calls to issue a statewide mask mandate, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board did just that, mandating that masks are to be worn by students, teachers and staff in the school buildings and in the buses, except where impractical.
Exactly how many masks would a school district go through in the course of a school year is yet to be determined, but a couple of local women were concerned if everyone would have access to masks that fit them well and do the job they are designed to do.
So Julie Breutzmann, a retired IT specialist from Wartburg College, and Beth Trulson, a music teacher in the district, took the matter into their own hands.
In the best of American traditions, namely volunteerism, which amounts to rolling up your sleeves to do something right when you see something wrong, and while politicians wrangle, the women organized friends and acquaintances to sew masks of all shapes and sizes.
They wanted to ensure that the supply is adequate, and that users have spare masks they can wash.
After a month-long effort, greatly enabled by Cedar Valley Makers,out of Waterloo, which laser cut patterns for them with a speed-of-lightning turnaround, they donated the fruit of everyone’s labor to W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
The number? Two thousand five hundred, to be exact.
And just for context, to understand what boost the volunteers gave to the supply, it is worth noting that the district bought 3,700 masks and 500 face shields, according to Klamfoth.
The volunteers enterprised every step of the way — some bought fabric, others frequented Trinkets & Togs in town to get the right material, and some donated money.
Their only goal was to get the job done and fast, so the masks could be put into use right away. The women both attend Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, but their network of mask-makers extended well beyond the walls of the church.
Here, as a nod of gratitude for the dedication that goes on behind the scenes when volunteers take on a task, is a very unusual paragraph, just listing the names of those unsung community members who helped: Dalissa Larson, Tammy Weger, Cheryl Forest, Carol Anhalt, Judy Gress, Lisa Roggemann, Sara Heitz, Sara Corcoran, Paula Johnson, Sarah Scott, Lynn Lahr, Rachel Duffy, Julie Breutzmann, Rhonna Bergmann, Mary Heinemann, Josie Bergmann, Karen Frazier, Rachel Henkle, Joanne Strottman, Marilyn Koelling, Linda Podhajsky, Jo Marcussen, Jane DuChane, Marica Jensen, Ann Arjes, Greg Wessel, Marilynn Buxton and Terri Meier.
“Many of us were concerned when the governor mandated that children needed to be in school 50% of the time,” Julie said. “We are concerned for our children and teachers and staff and for their families.”
“We thought this was something we could do to support them to help reduce the risk, we thought it was really important to people to have more than one mask because they get forgotten, they get lost, they get torn.”
Klamfoth accepted the donation with gratitude.
He said the masks were distributed to principals so they can hand them out to students
Julie, who no longer has kids in the district, said the concern was widely felt, hence the support.
“This Is not just a Trinity project,” she said. “Other people from other faith communities and non-faith communities joined in our of concern for our schools. This is not just Trinity’s project. We could not have done it without help from the community.”