The Waverly Community Garden shared its bounty with the food bank on Saturday.
Ron Lenth, the Iowa State Extension Bremer County director, and his helpers, including Tina Schwartz and her son, Jimmy, 9, picked tomatoes, corn and peppers earlier in the day to fill up a truck.
The drought had impacted the harvest this year, Lenth told Waverly Newspapers, but still on Saturday, he hauled away 565 pounds of produce. He took it to the Waverly Hy-Vee, where on Monday, it was to be taken to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The community garden started in 2010 and in 2015, an apple orchard was added.
“We pick on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings,” Lenth said.