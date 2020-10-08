Volunteers continue to help the Waverly Parks Department complete projects as part of the Waverly Area United Way Day of Caring.
Volunteers from Terex spent time staining the bridge between the Waverly Public Library and Waverly Child Care and Preschool, as well as giving a fresh coat of paint to nearly 40 picnic tables and the Lion’s Shelter. These are projects that our staff doesn’t always have time to complete.
The City of Waverly appreciates Terex and these volunteers for taking time to continue to make Waverly great.