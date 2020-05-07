The City of Waverly is looking for small groups to help in planting 88 trees across Waverly.
This planting project is made possible with the City of Waverly being awarded a Trees For Kids Grant through the Iowa DNR. It is a matching funds grant with the remaining funds coming from Waverly Utilities through the Waverly Chapter of Trees Forever.
In compliance with the grant, groups should include at least one child under age 18. The planting project is meant to be educational to show kids the importance of trees and the role they play to provide shade, absorb stormwater, sequester carbon, produce oxygen, calm traffic, reduce glare, as well as many social benefits.
If you, your family, or a group of three people or less, would like to volunteer to help plant trees, please sign up at the following link: https://forms.gle/uWZZfMFRWBq5E3PeA or contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263. Planting days will be Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, 2020. Time slots will be in 2-hour increments with two groups and locations for each slot. Time slots will be as follows: 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, and 1-3 p.m. Please call the Leisure Services office to arrange planting times outside of these hours.
Groups should be small and include members of the same household or immediate family. There should be at least one child under age 18 in each group. One tree care professional from the City of Waverly or Trees Forever Committee will be present with each group to offer guidance and assist with tree planting. All social distancing guidelines will be maintained at all times.
Groups will plant 3 trees at prearranged locations. Groups will meet the City of Waverly staff member at the first planting site. The City of Waverly will provide trees, mulch, and watering bags already placed at each planting site. The City will also provide shovels and rakes if needed, but groups are encouraged to bring their own tools. City tools will be sanitized before and after use. All volunteers should bring their own masks and gloves. Planting locations, brochures and an informational video will be provided to a contact person for each group prior to planting.
Please join us for this great educational and volunteer opportunity to help continue the effort to keep Waverly beautiful. Please contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263 for more information.