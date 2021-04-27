Organizers can use your help in planting the large Waverly Community Sharing Garden from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 8.
Located at Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest, this is the 11th year for this major food growing and donation garden. Last year, nearly 9,000 pounds of produce went to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and area social service agencies for the needy. Bring your own masks and gloves.
To volunteer or for more information, contact Bremer County ISU Extension Director Ron Lenth at 319-882-4275 or rlenth@iastate.edu.