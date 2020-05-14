The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is seeking volunteers to help with garden planting on Saturday, May 16 starting at 9 a.m.
Additionally, volunteers are needed throughout the 2020 season for weeding, watering, harvesting and other maintenance. Volunteer dates are every Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9-11 a.m. through Sept. 26, 2020.
If any businesses, organizations or individuals are interested in this volunteer opportunity contact Waverly Leisure Services at 200 First St. NW, phone 319-352-6263 or Ron Lenth with Bremer County ISU Extension at 319-882-4275.
All of the produce from the gardens will be donated to the local free meal programs and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The goals of the Community Sharing Gardens are:
• To reduce the number of hungry people in NE Iowa by providing fresh and nutritious produce to the local free meal program and the Food Bank of NE Iowa.
• To teach people of all ages how to garden and where their food comes from.
Waverly Community Gardens Volunteer Responsibilities
1. Each group is asked to help with watering, weeding, harvesting and any other garden related maintenance.
2. Tools will be made available for use during the regularly scheduled work time each week. A limited number of labeled tools, hoses, and watering equipment will be available in the community garden storage bin for use during non-scheduled work times. Regularly scheduled work times will be posted on the garden bulletin board.
3. Children under 15 are welcome in the garden but must be accompanied by an adult leader or parent and must be supervised at all times.
4. Gardens should be cared for at least once a week. It is the group or individual’s responsibility to notify the coordinator if he or she is not able to volunteer in any given week.
5. The application of herbicides (weed killers) to the garden plots is prohibited.
6. At the end of the growing season, volunteers are needed for clearing the gardens of all plant material and leaving them ready for spring.
7. The Garden Committee is responsible for ensuring that the rules are followed at all times.