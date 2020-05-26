Thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers, the large, Waverly Community Sharing Garden is now planted, although off to a slower start due to some cooler temperatures.
In its 11th year, all produce grown here, and at the nearby orchard is donated to area church and social service groups, plus the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The City of Waverly, working with Bremer County ISU Extension work in partnership to coordinate and manage the project.
The garden is located at Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest, and the orchard just one block south. Last year over 8,400 pounds of fresh and healthy produce was donated to help needy individuals. Volunteers are still welcome to help water and weed until harvesting. Please bring your own masks and gloves. Work times are Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m.
This large produce donated was a key factor in the Waverly being honored recently with an Iowa Healthy City award.