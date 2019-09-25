Hundreds of volunteers spread around the Waverly area on Sept. 11 to help better the community during the inaugural Day of Caring.
However, due to the bad weather that day, one project had to be postponed. Several teams were to apply sealant to the wood on bridges along the Waverly Rail Trail.
On Tuesday, though, the sun shined down on the second day of autumn, and teams from Nestlé, Terex and CUNA Mutual Group were able to complete the project. The Nestlé team of Bob Eher, Terry Brandon, Chris Martin and Jason Corp were wearing “Nestlé Cares Volunteer” T-shirts at the Bantam Bridge, while the Terex team of Alex Barz, Jessie Nation, John Howerzyl, Andrew Wolff, Kristine Keppler, Taylor Flemme, Derek Johnson, Jon Bunger and Emily Falken donned the United Way’s “Live United” frock at Baskins Creek.
The five who painted the third bridge were mismatched, with Darren Westendorf the only one in uniform. The others with CUNA Mutual were Julie Ciavarelli, Karen Crooks, Nia Wynter and Roxanne Kramer.
According to Paul Cheville, public grounds superintendent with the City of Waverly Leisure Services, approximately 55 gallons of stain were applied on 10,300 square feet of bridge.
Martin said doing the project was good for Waverly.
“Nestlé always wants to share with the community,” Martin said. “It’s been great.”
This was the first project of this nature that Martin has been involved in, but he knows that some of his co-workers have been part of similar ones.
Brandon said he enjoys volunteering.
“It’s nice being able to help our community,” he said. “The factory serves most of the counties in the area.
“Last year, we were in Waterloo, working with the Food Bank. It’s kind of nice to be in Waverly and take care of our home city.”
At Baskins Creek, Johnson was rolling the sealer onto the siderails while tunes were streaming from his phone in his pocket. He said it was good to get out onto the trail and do something for the community.
“When I worked at Deere, I just kind of contributed to the United Way,” Johnson said. “It’s nice that Terex lets us do this on company time.”
Falken enjoys helping other people.
“It gets you out of work,” she added with a chuckle.
Bunger thinks that more companies should take the time to let their employees do volunteer projects like this. Terex had a committee that lined up the project.
“They were really encouraging people to get involved with the community,” he said. “We’re part of a company and workplace that gives back, and I think it would be great to have more companies be a part of a fabric that does this.”
The three companies involved with the bridge projects as well as The Accel Group were major sponsors of the Day of Caring, which was coordinated with the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way. It was an effort to shift the focus of Sept. 11 from reminiscing over the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon as well as honoring those on Flight 93 that forced that plane down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before it could hit its target and instead encourage community betterment.
Bunger, with Terex, said the corporate support of the initiative was a good thing.
“With all of the construction the last couple of years, we’ve seen all of the small businesses supporting each other,” he said. “It’s good to see more and more companies, big and small, come together to make it happen, cleaning up parks, or support local businesses and efforts.
“It’s all really cool. It’s kind of a reminder of why it’s so good to live in a place like this.”