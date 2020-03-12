The Waverly Community Sharing Gardens is seeking volunteers to help with weeding, watering, harvesting and other maintenance for the 2020 season.
Volunteer dates are 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday from May 9 through Sept. 26.
All of the produce from the gardens will be donated to the local free meal programs and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Dedicated groups or individuals are needed to continue to weed and water the garden for the season
The goals of the Community Sharing Gardens are:
• To reduce the number of hungry people in Northeast Iowa by providing fresh and nutritious produce to the local free meal program and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
• To teach people of all ages how to garden and where their food comes from.
Please sign up to volunteer on a specific date and/or a regular weekly rotation by April 30. We will have a kick off Garden Planting Event on Saturday, May 9.
Waverly Community Gardens Volunteer Responsibilities
1. Each group is asked to help with watering, weeding, harvesting and any other garden related maintenance.
2. Tools will be made available for use during the regularly scheduled work time each week. A limited number of labeled tools, hoses, and watering equipment will be available in the community garden storage bin for use during non-scheduled work times. Regularly scheduled work times will be posted on the garden bulletin board.
3. Children under 15 are welcome in the garden but must be accompanied by an adult leader or parent and must be supervised at all times.
4. Gardens should be cared for at least once a week. It is the group or individual’s responsibility to notify the coordinator if he or she is not able to volunteer in any given week.
5. The application of herbicides (weed killers) to the garden plots is prohibited.
6. At the end of the growing season, volunteers are needed for clearing the gardens of all plant material and leaving them ready for spring.
7. The Garden Committee is responsible for ensuring that the rules are followed at all times.
If any businesses, organizations or individuals are interested in this volunteer opportunity contact Waverly Leisure Services at 200 First St. NW, phone 319-352-6263 or Ron Lenth with Bremer County ISU Extension at 319-882-4275.