North Star Community Services’ Waverly Center has received a generous donation from Mr. Steve Vorthmann, in memory of his daughter, Lacie, who sadly passed away Dec. 3, 2020.
The funds will be used to benefit the Day Habilitation (day hab) program, where Lacie attended for nearly 16 years, upon her graduation from River Hills School in 2005.
North Star’s day hab program is a supportive day program designed for adults with disabilities and provides a wide range of experiences, opportunities for personal growth and increased independence and community integration. Lacie enjoyed her friends at North Star and was particularly fond of her Ernie toy, Beach Boys music, being out in the sunshine, and most especially water!
For more information about North Star, or to make your own gift, visit www.northstarcs.org or contact Colette Ruth at 319-352-1425.