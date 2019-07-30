Faye Vossberg will be celebrating her 90th Birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Benny Gambaiani Library in Shell Rock. Please come and wish her a happy birthday or send her a card. Faye Vossberg, P.O. Box 378, Shell Rock, IA 50670
Faye Vossberg will be celebrating her 90th Birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Benny Gambaiani Library in Shell Rock.
Please come and wish her a happy birthday or send her a card. Faye Vossberg, P.O. Box 378, Shell Rock, IA 50670.