Faye Vossberg will be celebrating her 90th Birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Benny Gambaiani Library in Shell Rock. Please come and wish her a happy birthday or send her a card. Faye Vossberg, P.O. Box 378, Shell Rock, IA 50670

