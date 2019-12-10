The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will present a full evening of music, dancing, fun and socializing when the orchestra continues its 90th Anniversary season with Melodies ‘Til Midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The evening will open at 7 p.m. with Waterloo popular singer Felicia Smith-Nalls performing in the lobby of Gallagher-Bluedorn. At 8 p.m., Pauline Barrett, Artistic Director, and Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead the symphony in a concert of light classical music and popular waltzes in the Viennese tradition in the Great Hall.
Immediately following the symphony concert, an after-party will kick off in the Gallagher-Bluedorn lobby and will last until midnight. The band Hands Of Time will provide popular tunes and light jazz at the after-party. Audience members will be invited to waltz to the live music of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony during the concert and to the music of Hands Of Time at the after-party.
All the fun elements of a classic New Year’s Eve party will be evident throughout the evening’s festivities. The Gallagher-Bluedorn lobby will be transformed with festive décor and special lighting. Table décor is being designed by Hannam Design of Cedar Falls, and lighting design is being done by the staff of the Gallagher-Bluedorn.
Party favors will be distributed to after-party goers. There will be a food buffet and a complimentary champagne (or sparkling cider) toast at midnight. There will be two video ball drops, at 11 p.m. showing New York’s Times Square and the “Iowa Ball Drop” at midnight.
Audience members are invited to show off their latest formal attire, dress up in clothing reminiscent of the roaring ’20s (in honor of wcfsymphony’s 90th Anniversary season) or come as they are to enjoy the fun.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony concert portion of the evening is patterned after the Vienna Philharmonic’s annual New Year’s concert. Jason Weinberger has selected a variety of waltzes, polkas and familiar light classical pieces that will set the mood for the evening. Included among the pieces will be Johan Strauss’ Blue Danube waltz, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker.
The band Hands Of Time consists of members of the faculty from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music. The band is made up of Chris Merz, saxophone, Bob Dunn, guitar, Jonathan Schwabe, bass and Dennis Johnson, drums.
Funding for Melodies ‘Til Midnight is provided by the evening’s Lead Sponsor H.M. Buzz Anderson/Anderson Enterprises. Additional sponsors for the concert are Jim and Amy Coloff and Kent and Barbara Opheim.
Tickets for Melodies ‘Til Midnight are available at the Gallagher-Bluedorn box office, through UNItix at 319-273-4849 or by visiting wcfsymphony.org. Separate tickets are required for the concert and after-party. Concert ticket prices range from $30 to $60 for adults. Student tickets for the concert are available at $10 for college-age students and $5 for students through age 18.
After-party tickets are priced at $30 for all adults.
Packages that include both the concert and the after-party are also available, and range from $45 to $79.
For more information about Melodies ‘Til Midnight, please visit wcfsymphony.org or call the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 319-273-3373.