The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will perform its first concert for live audiences since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Riverloop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome and admission is free. The concert is part of the 2021 My Waterloo Days celebration.
This concert heralds the return of classical music concerts to the Cedar Valley. Pauline Barrett Artistic Director & Conductor Jason Weinberger will lead the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony in a program of inspiring orchestral classics, old and new.
According to Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Executive Director, Rich Frevert, this will be the first-time symphony musicians have gathered to perform since March, 2020.
“During the pandemic, experiencing the live music has been almost impossible. Human beings require social interaction and the beauty of the arts to stay healthy and happy. It is our pleasure to bring both back to the Cedar Valley on June 12th, and throughout the summer months.” Frevert said.
The concert program will include movements from “Symphony Number 41” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Symphony Number 7” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Slavonic Dances” by Antonin Dvorak and “Symphony Number 4” by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky. In addition, the orchestra will perform a piece by African American composer Florence Price entitled “Adoration.”
Certain sections of Riverloop Amphitheatre will be reserved for socially-distanced seating. While the concert is free and open to the public, concert-goers wishing to sit in designated socially-distanced areas must make a reservation in advance. Socially-distanced seating reservations may be made by visiting the wcfsymphony website at https://www.wcfsymphony.org/event/concert-summer-classics/ or by calling the Waterloo Center for the Arts at 319-291-4490.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Gallagher Family Foundation. Funding is also provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Logistical support is provided by Main Street Waterloo, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and the City of Waterloo.
Additional summer concerts by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will take place on July 3, 2021, during the Mayor’s Fireworks celebration at the Riverloop Amphitheatre and on September 4, 2021, at the new River Place Plaza Stage in downtown Cedar Falls with guest singer Travis Turpin and special guest Abby Turpin.