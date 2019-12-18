The Waverly City Council on Monday agreed to dissolve a board that oversees the Wartburg-Waverly Sports and Wellness Center but then shift its oversight to another commission.
The W, as the facility is commonly called, will report on an as-needed basis to the Leisure Services Commission. An advisory committee that had been in place had some trouble finding members to fill positions, and with the city’s financial obligations complete to fund the facility, there was an understanding that it would be a good time to discontinue it.
However, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas expressed concern that with the committee being disbanded, oversight of The W would be inadequate to have just an annual report to Leisure Services. In consulting with Rich Seggerman, Wartburg College vice president for finance and administration, and Sheila Kittleson, director of The W, Drenkow moved to add the language to have management and Leisure Services consult with each other as needed.
The move was part of an amended use and development agreement between the city and the college over The W. The facility helps run some Waverly recreational programs with the exception of those that are handled by private organizations, like youth and adult baseball and softball, junior golf, youth soccer and youth swimming and diving.
The original agreement between the city and the college was adopted Nov. 28, 2005, which included eight annual payments of $150,000 from the city for The W between 2008, the year the facility opened, and 2015.
In addition to the dissolution of the board, the new agreement spells out which days The W is closed — New Year’s Day, Easter, May graduation day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan said in the proposed amendments, W management would make a presentation to the Leisure Services Commission not more often than annually. If the City Council requests, the management would also provide the same report to them.
Drenkow said the city still has an interest with The W because of the recreational programs it runs.
“We need to know that those are … active and that they’re being well-managed, and that people are participating and if there are any issues,” Drenkow said. “Having that annual report, both to Leisure Services and to the council, I think, is still very important. I would recommend that report be made to the council in addition to Leisure Services.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe agreed that the reports are important.
“We need to make sure that wellness opportunities are still available to people of all ages and all income levels at The W,” Rathe said. “It’s good for us to keep getting reports, and for Leisure Services, also.”
Kangas was leery about the changes. Though the city no longer makes financial contributions to The W now, it has invested “a significant amount of money” to its construction and operation.
“I know when I first came on council, that was a very sore subject with a number of members within the community,” Kangas said. “With pretty much every organization that we’ve given money to, or that we give money to every year, we have the policy that we keep a representative with them as part of their boards.
“I’m just hesitant to just pull back from that without having somebody to have a voice to say something, even if it’s twice-a-year meetings that they might have, just to keep that presence there more than they come and tell us what’s happening at The W. There’s no chance for direct feedback in any kind of instant type of thing if it’s a once-a-year-type appearance before the City Council.”
Seggerman said the advisory committee wasn’t doing anything of importance, the members felt.
“In spirit, I don’t think this really changes much,” Seggerman said. “We work closely with the city already. We have a self-interest, as well, to make sure that we’re running quality programs, because the revenues that are generated from there still flow back through Wartburg College.”
He said that the new arrangement as proposed would have the college report to Leisure Services directly and get input from those members, and if required, provide a similar report to the City Council.
However, Kangas was uncomfortable with that. He said if there were issues that arise, he believed that if The W had already made their report, they weren’t obligated to make another appearance before the council.
“That, to me, is just a little bit… I’d like to have a little bit more oversight, I guess, from the city’s standpoint,” he said. “I don’t have a problem if we were to connect it with Leisure Services Commission and have a Leisure Services commissioner as that representative… or have Garret as part of that as regular oversight connection.”
Drenkow agreed with Kangas’ position. The Ward 3 representative wanted to be sure that the city has adequate opportunities for recreation in town with The W running those programs.
“Not that I don’t trust The W to do this correctly, but it’s still our responsibility as a city,” Drenkow said. “If our only oversight is a once-a-year report to Leisure Services Department, I’m not sure that’s really adequate oversight on our part.
“I would like to see something with a little bit more oversight responsibility, whether that be a reconfiguration of the advisory committee that meets quarterly or something like that, or a more active coordination with Leisure Services, but I want to make sure that our responsibility as a city to provide those services is — there’s somebody to make sure from the city’s standpoint that those services are being met.”
At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein said tying The W to Leisure Services provides a “more formal” connection between the entities. However, Drenkow reiterated his desire for having more than an annual report in doing so.
Kittleson was agreeable to having more frequent discussions with either the commission or the council.
“The value to (the advisory committee) wasn’t there anymore,” Kittleson said. “If there is more direction for us for what that would look like, so we can see that everyone would find more value to it, I’m not opposed to it.
“Where we were, I really don’t think it was adding any value, and people just weren’t that interested in serving on that committee. If we can re-look at that, and see if there’s a better way to do that, I’m certainly open to that.”