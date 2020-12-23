WAVERLY – Dave Litterer doesn’t hide his emotions.
Known around town as ‘D-Litt," at the end of this school year, he will spend more time with his family and do a little fishing. A decision to retire from all that he’s known didn’t come easy, but it was one Litterer knew he had to do.
“Sometimes, it’s hard for me to speak about things without basically crying in a way because you’re not disappointed,” said Litterer, “but you know that you poured your heart and soul into something and then to say you’re just done.”
His tears capture the passion, dedication, energy, time and commitment to a job he’s held for more than two decades.
After 35 years in education, the last 23 as athletics director at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, Litterer is at peace with his decision. A hectic work schedule limited Litterer’s time at home, as well as attending family events over the years – an important aspect of his life that factored into turning retirement into reality.
“It’s a job that takes a lot of energy, and I feel like I’ve provided as best I can with that energy,” said Litterer, 57. “I’m ready to slow down a little bit. I just felt it was the right time.”
Litterer arrived at the decision to retire entering the school year. Though he won’t wear the same AD hat he’s worn for so long beginning next fall, he plans to shift gears and teach driver's education, as well as continuing to officiate wrestling.
A career full of success in the heart of Bremer County was partly rooted in the same soil. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa, Litterer taught in Clear Lake over the summers and was a substitute teacher. He also coached track and field at Charles City – where his wife, Barb, is from – and coached football and wrestling at Nashua High School in 1986-87, where Litterer grew up. (It is now called Nashua-Plainfield High School.)
Litterer then took his first job as AD at Guthrie Center High School, where he spent the next 11 years of his life. It was there when Litterer got his first taste of what being an AD is all about – learning the ins and outs of the job, the commitment and dedication involved. Additionally, Litterer was the head wrestling coach and an assistant football coach. He also coached track and field his first two years there.
As the years went by, Litterer stayed in touch with a few people in Waverly. In fact, one of those contacts turns out to be his brother-in-law, Rick Hall, whom Litterer played rugby with for the Bremer County Bucks.
When the AD job at W-SR opened up in between 1998-99, Litterer submitted his application. He was hired shortly after, and he and Barb moved to Waverly.
“That was one thing that made it a little more special and a little more … not feeling like you didn’t know anybody,” he said. “You had a little familiarity with it.”
A career that already began to plant its roots continued to blossom in Waverly. But it was anything but easy, and Litterer understood the roles and duties he undertook. In his mid-30s, one of Litterer’s first challenges was starting up soccer at W-SR. The sport had just been sanctioned by the state of Iowa, and Litterer was tasked with piecing together a schedule and planning a season. He also helped introduce the annual spring soccer tournament W-SR hosts. Back then, there were only four teams.
As Litterer grew into his position, he continued to find ways to improve different aspects of W-SR’s athletics and activities departments. In the spring of 2007, W-SR opened Go-Hawk Gymnasium, a facility that houses the Go-Hawks’ volleyball, basketball and wrestling teams. Go-Hawk Gymnasium was part of the new activities building that included a weight room, wrestling room, multi-purpose floor area, training room and Rada Auditorium.
More recently, Litterer had oversaw upgrades to Go-Hawk Stadium, which included new bleachers on both sides of the stadium, a press box, as well as new concessions stands and bathrooms, along with the construction of the Go-Hawk Performance Enhancement Center – a state-of-the-art weight training facility – and upgrades to the W-SR High School softball field.
As important as those upgrades were, Litterer also passed on his own philosophy to his coaches. Not only did he want his coaches to build their own varsity and sub-varsity programs, but also have an influence in their respective youth programs.
“It’s not for every head coach to have a direct involvement with everything that goes on with the youth levels,” Litterer said. “But it’s something that I think a lot of them bought into and (were) able to get involved with their youth development and, as we’ve been able to improve our facilities, it’s given us more opportunities for all of our programs. … that’s eventually going to feed into your high school levels and therefore you’re going to start seeing more success, and that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Litterer’s philosophy has proven more than efficient. The numbers are evident.
Since Litterer began his tenure, W-SR has won 21 state championships and 14 runners-up finishes in all its respective sports.
The sustained success W-SR has had over Litterer’s 23 years as AD is part of the legacy he will leave behind, including winning state championships in other sports like tennis.
“That’s something I’m very proud of,” he said.
Litterer still plans to attend W-SR sporting events. Though, when he walks into Go-Hawk Stadium or Go-Hawk Gymnasium for the first time without having the responsibilities as an AD attached to his name, it will “feel weird.”
“When you get to a point in time in your career, you just know you’re ready,” he said. “I think that it’s an easier reflection in how you accept that at the time.
“It’ll be different, let’s put it that way.”