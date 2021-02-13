WAVERLY – Eric Whitcome spoke of his unwavering confidence in his team after a dominant showing during Wednesday’s Class 3A regional dual that saw Waverly-Shell Rock punch its third straight ticket to the state duals next week.
Three days later, and with the stakes much higher, W-SR exhibited that same confidence and Whitcome talked about.
The Go-Hawks won the Class 3A, District 8 title with 283.5 points and crowned eight district champions on Saturday inside a packed Go-Hawk Gymnasium. It marked the 15th time in program history the Go-Hawks surpassed the 200-point mark at the district tournament. They will send 12 out of a possible 14 wrestlers to next week’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The 283.5 points were the fourth-most in program history at a district tournament.
Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Carter Fecht (126), Ryder Block (132), Aiden Riggins (152), Sean Mwangi (160), McCrae Hagarty (182), Jake Walker (195) and Luke Walker (220) won district titles. Cayden Langreck (138) and Layne McDonald (285) won their wrestle-backs.
W-SR advanced 11 into the finals and 13 of its 14 wrestlers were still alive entering the final rounds.
