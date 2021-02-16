WAVERLY – As the day wore on, Layne McDonald’s mind began racing in every direction.
Earlier, the Waverly-Shell Rock junior heavyweight dropped a tough 15-8 decision to Western Dubuque’s Emerson Lux-Morales in a Class 3A, District 8 semifinal. Suddenly, McDonald’s path to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines was out of his control. He was on the outside looking in.
“A lot of downs, not a lot of ups,” McDonald said as he waited for the chance at a wrestleback for second place. “I just had to claw my way out of what I was thinking and think about what I could do in the next match to get my way back to going to state.”
That climb appeared unlikely. Lux-Morales would have to take down No. 6-ranked Cayden Lovett of Dubuque Hempstead. The two wrestled Jan. 2, and Lovett recorded a fall in less than 3 minutes. Yet McDonald remained hopeful.
Lux-Morales clung to a 3-2 lead against Lovett in the third period. When Lovett tried to spin around for his opponent, Lux-Morales countered with a cradle and, against a backdrop of bellowing roars from the stands inside Go-Hawk Gymnasium – especially from the W-SR faithful – Lux-Morales got the fall. He walked off the floor to a standing ovation. The win meant McDonald was still alive.
Was he ever.
After weighing in at just 206 pounds early Saturday morning, McDonald pulled off something magical. Trailing 1-0 with time ticking away in the third period in his wrestle-back against Lovett, McDonald began forcing shots. He grabbed ahold of Lovett’s left leg and the two spun around in a mad scramble that left McDonald on the mat, facing Lovett. When Lovett went for the underhook, McDonald cleared his hips of Lovett’s for a takedown and a 2-1 decision to punch his ticket to state as a heavyweight.
McDonald’s thrilling victory capped a monumental day for W-SR, which advanced 12 out of a possible 14 to this week’s state tournament.
“It’s an easy excuse to just say I give up a lot of weight to these guys and why not just go out there and prove what I can do as a wrestler do my best every single competition I get,” McDonald said. “I just can’t really think about how much weight I’m giving up and just go out and do my best.”
The Go-Hawks won Saturday’s District 8 tournament with 283.5 points, the fourth-most in program history at a district tournament. It also was the 15th time in program history the Go-Hawks surpassed the 200-point mark at a district tournament. Hempstead placed second with 190 points, followed by Western Dubuque with 185.
“I don’t know that in the middle of the day I would’ve thought it was pretty good,” Go-Hawks coach Eric Whitcome said. “That’s probably being a little overzealous in regards to when we’re sitting there looking, we’ve got a chance at 10 for a while there and we had 10 locked in and I wasn’t feeling great because I’m feeling like we left some matches out there, but that’s being a little greedy. We felt like we had a team to be in a position to even qualify all 14.”
W-SR crowned eight district champions, while four others took second.
For quite some time, W-SR had 10 spots in the state tournament locked in.
Zane Behrends (106 pounds), Carter Fecht (126), Ryder Block (132), Aiden Riggins (152), Sean Mwangi (160), McCrae Hagarty (182), Jake Walker (195) and Luke Walker (220) won district titles. Braxten Westendorf (113) and Bailey Roybal (120) placed second.
Two more spots were ultimately clinched during the seven wrestle-backs. McDonald and Cayden Langreck (138). Robert Poyner (145) placed fifth, while Walker Bathke (170) finished fourth.
Behrends, a freshman, punched his first ticket to state with a 9-1 major decision over Mason City’s Kale DiMarco. Behrends went 2-0 on the day, including a 26-second fall in the semifinals.
“At the beginning of the year, I planned on going to state,” Behrends said. “I just expected that of myself, and it happened. I’ve got bigger things ahead. I’m going to go see what I can do down at the state tournament.”
After spending the last two years on JV, Mwangi worked his way into the varsity starting lineup this season. Times were tough at the start of the season, Mwangi said, but he kept working, kept believing.
It all came to fruition Saturday.
Mwangi went 3-0 and opened with a major decision. His path to state was anything but easy from there. He edged Hempstead’s Jack Smith 3-1 in sudden victory before earning a 7-3 decision over Western Dubuque’s Dakota Lau in the final.
“Before this tournament, we were just talking about betting on ourselves and having the confidence that we need,” Mwangi said. “Before every match, Whitcome’s telling me I’m better than the guy I’m about to wrestle, so that gives me the confidence I need.”
After his hand was raised by the referee, Mwangi ran toward the bleachers and exchanged hugs with family. He fought back tears – ones of pure joy.
“I had to try and keep it in with so many people watching,” he said. “But it feels so good to have my family there seeing me do it this year.”
Whitcome spoke highly of Mwangi following last week’s regional dual against Cedar Rapids Prairie. The coach believed Mwangi could not only make it to state but find himself on the podium. Whitcome was right.
“He’s bought in to the system and he’s worked his tail off, and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” the coach said. “Obviously, he’s fortunate that he’s surrounded by a bunch of his friends that have had a fair amount of success. Sean’s basically told me, prior to this year, ‘Hey, I want to be that guy. I want to be Aiden Riggins. I want to be that guy.’ And we’ve just asked him to follow us on the journey, to believe in what we’re telling him, believing in himself and that he’s got great training partners. And he’s still growing, all of them are. But that’s why he’s in the position he’s in today. He made the commitment and the sacrifice to put himself in this position.”
The Class 3A state tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the Go-Hawks’ mindset is to capture their third consecutive team title. With a dozen wrestlers locked in, they believe they can do it.
“Why wouldn’t it be?” Whitcome said. That’s what our program is trying to achieve, and to be able to say that’s what your program’s after, you have to have kids that believe in that goal as well. The first thing that we’ll worry about on Wednesday is winning that state duals title, and then we’ll worry about the next step, winning individual titles. If we’re all winning individual titles, I guess we win the individual tournament. We’re going to have some fierce competition from Fort Dodge, form Southeast Polk, from Waukee. It’s going to be an exciting tournament. We’ll have to just do our job, and we’ve just got to take care of ourselves.”
BOYS WRESTLING
CLASS 3A, DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT
at W-SR High School
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 283.5, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 190, 3. Western Dubuque 185.5, 4. Cedar Falls 138, 5. Mason City 100.5, 6. Waterloo East 86, 7. Waterloo West 84, 8. Dubuque Senior 49.
W-SR results: 106: Behrends, first, 2-0; 113: Westendorf, second, 2-1; 120: Roybal, second, 2-1; 126: Fecht, first, 3-0; 132: Block, first, 2-0; 138: Langreck, second, 3-1; 145: Poyner, fifth, 2-1; 152: Riggins, first, 3-0; 160: Mwangi, first, 3-0; 170: Bathke, fourth, 1-2; 182: Hagarty, first, 2-0; 195: J. Walker, 2-0; 220: L. Walker, first, 2-0; 285: McDonald, second, 3-1.