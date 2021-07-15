The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way continues to partner with the Waverly-Shell Rock School District to provide free summer meals to local kids.
The USDA Summer Food Service Program provides meals through a grab and go model each Monday at the Middle School. Each week, up to 350 kids are served grab and go breakfast and lunch meals, receiving five of each.
United Way Executive Director Jill Krall says, “The program ensures our local kids are provided with nutritious meals for the summer, but also helps alleviate the burden of the cost of meals for local families. The program is a huge undertaking that has only been made possible by an incredible level of community support.” Over 20 volunteers plus a team of clients from The Larrabee Center are engaged each week in meal packing and distribution.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way hosted a daily on-site meal program in the summer during pre-COVID-19 times. The program also offered daily enrichment activities for participants. This year, families have been provided with a number of take home activity kits in addition to meals.
“The program increased from about 40 kids a day in 2019 to 300-350 kids a day this year. The increase in participation certainly came as a surprise, but we are thrilled to be able to provide this service in the community. Waverly-Shell Rock School District Food Service Director/Dietician Becky Prostine plays a critical role for us,” says Krall. Prostine ensures that all meals meet nutritional guidelines and ensures the programs meets all USDA requirements.
The program will continue through the end of the month.
To learn more about the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and pressing needs of people in our community, contact Jill Krall at 352-2582 or director@wsrunitedway.org.