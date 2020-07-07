The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way is holding its Christmas in July donation collection event throughout the month of July.
The United Way is collecting personal hygiene products for those in need throughout Bremer and Butler counties. The organization is looking for full-sized, unopened products.
Donations can be dropped off at Life Church in Waverly, while monetary contributions can be given at www.wsrunitedway.org/givejuly.
Personal hygiene items wanted include bar soap, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving creams and razors, and feminine hygiene products. The organization also seeks household products like bleach wipes, dish soap, dryer sheets, garbage bags, hand soap, facial tissues, laundry detergent, toilet paper and paper towels as well as baby care supplies, including diapers and wipes.
Collected items will be distributed locally to nearly 20 local agencies and area schools. The donations are supporting local youth, elderly and persons with disabilities.