Hallways at Waverly-Shell Rock High School stirred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. A majority of students were in class, wrapping up their final assignments for the day. Others were not.
For good reason.
Dozens of W-SR art and technology students put their latest projects on display in the W-SR Commons for their peers to enjoy during an art and tech show. The three-hour time block offered each student or groups of students to soak in the moment, smile from ear to ear or, perhaps, exhale a sigh of relief. Finally, all of their hard work over the course of the spring semester paid off.
“It was a lot of relief from all the stress, for sure,” said freshman Ella Mason, who created a soccer-themed miniature field.
Mason, who also is a member of the W-SR girls soccer team, also helped design another project with the same theme. Her main concept, she said, was to get the miniature soccer ball through all of the players and to as many people as possible.
The entire process, Mason said, took between three and four weeks from start to finish. And she had one class period per day to work on it.
“It took a lot of time and effort,” she said.
Mason, who wants to be an architect and play soccer at Iowa State University, continued working on her project up until the time she put it on display Wednesday. The glue, she said, was the trickiest part.
Watching her classmates take a look at her project made all the hard work worth it.
“It makes you feel happier and proud of yourself,” she said.
Meanwhile, while groups of students passed each exhibit, three members of one of W-SR’s robotics teams set up shop in the corner of the commons area, where they showcased their robot.
Juniors Mason Kotlarz, Salem Bird and Julie Deppe talked about their latest creation, a robot named Gustav that shoots disc-like rings up to 45 mph.
“To go through the design process and try to design something like this, it’s a lot of fun,” said Kotlarz, a second-year programmer.
The robotics program is made up of two teams of 13 people, and each person is responsible for different aspects of the project. Along with the programming team, there also is a design team, a build team and a media outreach team that focuses on fundraising so project parts can be purchased.
The team named its robot Gustav after the old German railway gun called Schwere Gustav, which was an 80-centimeter gun used during World War II. The robot, from start to finish, took more than half a year to build.
“It’s exciting,” third-year member Salem Bird said. “The season for us ended two or three weeks ago. There wasn’t a world championship. Normally there is, but it got canceled because of COVID-19. The farthest competition we went (to) was state. We made it to state, so it was like, ‘Wow, it’s done.”
While the three team members relished in the moment and had some fun, they have set their sites on planning for next year.
“Our next season goes right after the one we just had,” Deppe said. “So as we ended, I’ve already started our outreach and our fundraising for next season just to make sure that our sponsors are getting updates on how we finished at state this year and letting them know that we are planning to compete again next year so that they know how we did and we thank them for their sponsorship this year and hope that they’re able to do that again next year.”
“As much as we’d like to say robotics has an end and a finish, it’s kind of a continuous thing.”