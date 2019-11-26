As the winter sports season arrives, now is a good time to recognize the local fall sports athletes who have won awards as their respective seasons have come to a close.
Below is a list of Waverly-Shell Rock athletes who have been recognized, organized by sport:
Volleyball
After its season ended in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament in Cedar Rapids, Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball saw two of its players named all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
After a season in which she racked up 360 kills and crossed the 1,000 kill threshold for her career, senior Jazlyn Westmoreland was named first team all-state for her accomplishments in her final season in black and gold.
Westmoreland will continue her volleyball career at Chicago State University next year.
Meanwhile, up-and-coming sophomore Avery Beckett was an honorable mention for all-state after season with 346 kills, second on the Go-Hawks.
Both Westmoreland and Beckett were named all-district as well.
Football
Despite a disappointing season, several Waverly-Shell Rock football players were honored with all-district awards.
Seniors Cole Kramer, Tyler McNally and Cael White were all named first team all-district defense.
White was second on the team with 42.5 tackles, McNally was right behind with 34.5, and Kramer had 30.
Kramer was tied with Brayden Wolf for the team lead with 2.5 sacks on the season and had five tackles for loss. White had eight tackles for loss, and McNally had five.
Meanwhile, senior Jeremy Chaplin was the lone player to make the first team all-district offense list for his work on the offensive line.
Four Go-Hawks were named to the second all-district team: seniors Wolf (33.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss), Payton Leonard (team-leading 43 tackles), Jentry Staack (9.5 tackles) and junior Donovan Wessel (22 tackles, two kick return touchdowns, 801 total yards.
Cross Country
Eight Go-Hawk runners were named all-conference in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
On the girls side, junior Emma Hoins was second in the conference, senior Camryn Grawe was 14th, and junior Ali Christensen was 15th.
On the boys side, sophomore Andrew Cummer was second in the conference, junior Ethyn Chesnut was seventh, sophomore Nick Kepford was ninth, senior Logan McCullough was 14th, and senior Evan Ellsworth was 15th.