As the 2021-2022 school year at Waverly-Shell Rock High school begins to ramp up so do the football and band camps.
Bella Feldhake, like many students, gets up early to go to band practice and stays up late practicing with the cheer squad. This year the band and football players are selling Leading Edge fundraiser cards to help support uniforms, equipment and, especially exciting this year, the band will take a Spring trip to Florida to perform.
Bella Feldhake has challenged herself to sell as many cards as possible. These cards are only $25, and have tons of coupons, most of which are for multiple time use. The six one-time-use savings from Pizza Ranch, Faraway, HyVee, Sasquatch Jacks, Dirty Dog and Casey’s total nearly $55.
Other businesses that participate include multiple uses at Dominos, Pizza Ranch, DQ, Casa Robles, Dales Auto, East China, 4 Queens, Thompson Shoes, East Bremer Diner, Mixing Bowl, Wild Carrot, Love and Lace, Sub City, Tapatio, Joe’s Knight Hawk, Riverside Café, The Cooler, Cliff’s Place, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Burger King.
A special thank you to these businesses for supporting our schools. The card is good until July 31, 2022, fits easily in your wallet or keychain, and the savings are well over the $25 spent.
Bella, like most students, is using social media, texting friends, calling family, and going door to door to sell as many as she can before the Aug. 17 cutoff date. If you would like to purchase one from Bella you can email her at GoHawkBand@Gmail.com by 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. She will gladly arrange delivery. You can also track down your neighborhood band member or football player. Thank you for helping support the Waverly Shell Rock marching band and football team.