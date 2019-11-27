The Waverly-Shell Rock sixth-grade band sponsored their annual solo festival on Nov. 19 at the Middle School.
All 85 students worked for over seven weeks to prepare their solos. The students played their best in front of a judge and a room filled with their proud families.
A total of 15 soloists received the designation of “Highly Superior” which is the highest rating possible! Additionally, 58 students received a “Superior” rating, 11 students received an “Excellent” rating, and no students received a “Good” rating.
Highly superior soloists are listed as follows: Coryn Eckerman (clarinet), Dayna Westendorf (trumpet), Lucas Geerts (French horn), Alex Johnson (flute), Zachary Zart (trombone), Beckett Hunzelman (tuba), Avery Corcoran (trumpet), Kiefer Pugh (baritone), Ava Hartman (flute), Jami Rohne (percussion), Kara Thor (clarinet), Elliot Schneiderman (tenor sax), Parker Lindley (trumpet), Mollie Hunzelman (oboe), and Libby Nosbisch (clarinet). Congratulations to these students on a truly stellar performance and their hard work.
The judges for the evening were Bard Mackey, retired band director from Cedar Falls Schools, and Joe Amsberry, a 2013 graduate of W-SR and 2017 graduate of Wartburg in Music Education. Mr. Amsberry currently teaches fifth- and sixth-grade band at Cedar Falls. Both Mr. Mackey and Mr. Amsberry had great things to say about our students and were extremely impressed from all performances!
Accompanists for the festival again this year were Sheryl Moeller and Terri Meier. Much of our student success is due to the talents of these fine accompanists. We appreciate their time and dedication.
Mr. Winkey would like to send a special thanks to the parents of these fine students for their continued encouragement and support of the fine arts. It’s events like this that bring out the best in our students.