The Waverly-Shell Rock Band Program will host a concert in Kohlmann Park at 5 p.m. Friday.
The concert will feature the Concert Band under the direction of Eric Stover and the Symphonic Band under the direction of Jim Vowels. Concert goers will also hear the Sax Choir play an arrangement of the Boots Randolph classic “Yakety Sax.”
Singing the French song “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien (No I Regret Nothing)” with the Symphonic Band will be Luther Vocal and Opera Educator Rachel Storlie. Ms. Storlie is a graduate of Luther College and the University of Northern Iowa. No Regrets was made popular by Edith Piaf in 1960 and has been used widely over the years in movies and television and iis the adopted anthem of the French Foreign Legion.
This COVID-19 year has been a year of changes and adjustments for the high school band program. Having normally performed in three concerts during their school year, this performance will be the one and only performance for the concerts bands this school year. Safety protocols requiring student musicians to play their instruments at a distance of six feet apart have precipitated the band practicing daily in the Bock Gymnasium instead of the band room while at times during the school year running an alternating schedule. Their concert on Friday is being held in Kohlmann Park so that students and audience goers alike can safely enjoy the music presented by our student musicians.
Audience members are asked to bring their lawn chairs to this event and safely space from other audience members. When performing, students will be appropriately spaced and will wear masks when not playing their instruments. Audience members are encouraged to wear masks as well.
Being held in Kohlmann Park, it is the hope of the band program that this will be a community event. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the New Gymnasium of Waverly-Shell Rock High School.