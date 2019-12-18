Both of the Waverly-Shell Rock boys and girls basketball teams headed to New Hampton on Tuesday for Northeast Iowa Conference showdowns with the Chickasaws, and both teams returned home to Waverly with emphatic victories.
The Go-Hawk girls defeated New Hampton 64-31, and the team has now won five straight games after starting the season with two losses. W-SR has won each of the last four games by at least 20 points.
Junior Abbie Draper was dominant as usual, hitting all 11 of her shot attempts and scoring 24 points while reeling in a team-leading eight rebounds and three blocks.
Draper is now scoring 19.9 points per game on 62% shooting from the field.
Senior Britney Young, the Go-Hawks’ second-leading scorer, recorded 12 points on the night and hit three of her six attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Young had a team-high in assists with six.
Senior Camryn Grawe, junior Sasha Wilson and sophomore Morgan Schut all recorded three steals each.
Meanwhile, the boys team won by an even larger margin, dominating the Chickasaws during a 70-24 win.
The Go-Hawks largely put the game away in the second quarter, when they outscored New Hampton 12-1 and went into halftime leading 27-6.
The W-SR boys started the year 0-2 just like the girls, but Tuesday’s win elevated their record above .500 at 3-2.
Both teams return home to host Waukon (2-2 boys, 6-2 girls) on Friday night at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Game statistics for the boys team were not available at the time of publishing.