WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock rang in 2021 in style by defeating Cedar Rapids Prairie 43-15 in a dual Saturday at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
The Go-Hawks posted two falls, three tech falls, a major decision and a pair of decisions on the day.
Sophomore heavyweight Jacob Staack and senior 120-pounder Bailey Roybal recorded falls for the Go-Hawks – both coming in the first period. Staack pinned Carter Dawley in 1 minute, 22 seconds. Roybal, who is ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, pinned Grant Beach in 1:04.
W-SR sophomore 132-pounder Ryder Block, who is No. 1 in Class 3A, earned a 21-6 tech fall over Logan Redig. W-SR juniors Carter Fecht (138 pounds) and Aiden Riggins, who is ranked third in Class 3A at 152, also recorded tech falls.
Meanwhile, Go-Hawks sophomore 182-pounder McCrae Hagarty earned an 11-3 major decision over Clayton Scott. Robert Poyner (145) and Sean Mwangi (160) earned decisions. Luke Walker won by forfeit at 220.
“Overall, it was a good win coming back off of break,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said.
Prairie did most of its damage at the lighter weight classes, earning wins at 106, 113 and 126, respectively. It also won at 170 and 195.
W-SR freshman Cole Thompson hung with Nick Pearson in the 170 match. Down 3-0 after two periods, Thompson rallied to tie it 4-4 with 22 seconds left in the third period before falling by a 9-6 decision. W-SR sophomore Walker Bathke also turned in a competitive match against Collin Velky at 195. Bathke trailed 5-0 early in the second, but pulled within a point at 6-5 with 37 seconds left in the third period before dropping a 6-5 decision.
“We were exposed in some areas that we will need to make adjustments,” said Whitcome, “but that is a weekly thing. The big thing is that now we are looking forward to really elevating our competition level.”
W-SR (11-1) hosts New Hamtpon/Turkey Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday before traveling to Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday. W-SR then travels to the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout the following week.
“The next three weeks we will see the (No.) 1, 3 and 4 teams for Class 3A, and we are really looking forward to those opportunities,” Whitcome added.
“This team has been built for big-time matchups, and our kids are excited to have them and have them with close to our full lineup.”
W-SR 43, CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 15
170 pounds: Pearson, Prairie, 9-6 dec. vs. Thompson; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, 11-3 maj. dec. vs. Scott; 195: Velky, Prairie, 6-5 dec. vs. Bathke; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, forfeit; 285: Staack, W-SR, pinned Dawley, 1:22; 106: Gioimo, Prairie, 5-2 dec. vs. Behrends; 113: Kalous, Prairie, 6-0 dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Beach, 1:04; 126: Vlasek, Prairie, 7-6 dec. vs. Stockdale; 132: Block, W-SR, 21-6 tech fall vs. Redig; 138: Fecht, W-SR, 17-2 tech fall vs. Umstead; 145: Poyner, W-SR, 8-5 dec. vs. Byrne; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 20-4 tech fall vs. A. Nicewanner; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 7-2 dec. vs. B. Nicewanner.