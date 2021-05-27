Jeremie Poudrier arrived at the Waverly Soccer Complex Monday and jogged onto Rada Field for warmups prior to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Class 2A, District 3 semifinal against Decorah.
The W-SR senior scored 37 goals and broke two school scoring records before kickoff. Yet none of those goals came outside of the 18. That changed less than an hour later.
Poudrier broke a scoreless match with a 25-yard, left-footed rocket to give W-SR a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. The goal sparked some much-needed momentum for W-SR, which went on to earn a 4-0 shutout and advance to Wednesday’s Substate 3 final at 7:30 p.m. at Vinton-Shellsburg.
“I had to work on this,” Poudrier said of scoring with his left foot. “I just feel like take the shot. I took it, and it was in.”
More impressive was the pass Poudrier made early in the second half.
Holding onto a one-goal advantage, Decorah came inches from knotting the score. A Decorah shot deflected out of the grasp of W-SR senior goalkeeper Clayton Oswald, who scrambled out of the box for the loose ball, but the follow-up shot was blocked and the defensive third was cleared. Problem averted.
Seconds later, Poudrier dashed down the left side of the 18. He juked one defender and sped toward the goal. He looked up and saw senior Ty Bell across the box on the right side. Poudrier spun his right foot behind his left and flipped what looked like a shot on goal. Except the ball swerved to the right and landed on the foot of Bell, who knocked it in for a 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute.
“I always practice this, and I guess it worked out,” Poudrier said. “It’s just a reflex, honestly.”
Poudrier’s goal and assist gave the Go-Hawks (12-6) all the confidence they needed the rest of the way. Junior Carter Fecht scored two goals later in the half, including a header and scoring on a partial breakaway, to round out the scoring.
“Whether he’s putting the ball back of the net or finding his teammates and they’re scoring from him feeding them the ball, he’s focal point of it, and it’s awesome,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “He runs it.”
The offensive production also was reassuring to Krebsbach and his club, especially after a shaky opening to the match. The Vikings, even though they were held scoreless, controlled the pace and flow of the match in the opening minutes.
“Decorah came out and probably the first 20 minutes, they were the better team,” Krebsbach said. “They came out hot and we weathered the storm. We told the guys that’s what was going to happen. Obviously, they’re pissed off losing to us 1-0 and then 2-0 the first two games. Boys weathered the storm.
“The next 17-18 minutes, we got the better of them. We got a goal, and the last three minutes of the half we weathered the storm again and we were up 1-0 at halftime.”
W-SR is one win away from advancing to the Class 2A state tournament – something that has not happened since 2015.
“We’re going to play the same way,” Krebsbach said. “We’re going to play Go-Hawk soccer.”