Prior to their July 12 work session, members of the W-SR School Board approved handbooks for faculty and staff, contracts for the superintendent and Human Relations Manager, affirmed Board goals for the 2022 legislative session, transferred general fund monies, and exchanged information about the proposed use of COVID funds, and ongoing projects.
By 5-0 roll call vote, General Education funds were transferred to the Activity Fund ($11,000) to offset COVID-related shortfalls in extra and co-curricular transportation, contest, and competition costs. While activities were conducted during the 2020-21 school year, revenues were lower due to COVID. Also transferred from the General Fund, but unrelated to COVID, was $15,000 for protective and safety equipment including helmets, shoulder pads etc. This transfer can be made only with Board approval.
On the docket for the Aug. 9 meeting will be further discussion about the ESSER Plan (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds), and the Return to Learn Plan, with a review of District-Community Relations policies too.
The proposed ESSER plan lays out ways the district will use COVID relief funds. Literacy and math data, as well as behavioral referrals will be used to determine learning loss and students in need of assistance. The district ESSER plan will be posted on the school website for public comment.
For the past three years, Abby Meester has served as a shared Human Resources Manager for W-SR District and the City of Waverly. Now, she will focus her work on K-12 personnel in a shared position with W-SR (80%), Dike-New Hartford (10%) and Grundy Center School Districts (10%). Prior to this, she was employed for seven years by Waverly Health Center as an Employee Relations Specialist. She holds a B.A. in Human Resources from UNI and an MBA from Upper Iowa.
Reached after the meeting, she said, “I am looking forward to continuing my career in the K-12 setting while serving the employees, students and families of W-SR, D-NH, and GC Schools.”
For 2022, the Board settled on four goals for the 2022 Iowa Legislative session. Each goal seeks to increase State financial support for these areas: (1) Supplemental State Aid (2) Preschool Education (3) Dropout/At Risk Program (4) Mental Health funding for schools.
Faculty and Staff handbooks will indicate that though not required, personnel should schedule non-emergency medical procedures off of contract time. Teachers will be notified by April 30, rather than April 1 of any staff reduction. Support staff will now be paid as earned, rather than stretching pay over a 12-month period.
A Driver’s Education fee increase of $5 to $380 was approved, beginning in Jan. 2022. Parking on the High School parking lot will be restricted as the process of repaving has begun with a look to finish in early August. Summer school is in the final week for 23 students attending. Discussions and traffic studies with the City continue in preparation for the new elementary school site off Horton Road.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 pm on Aug. 9 at the District Administration Building.