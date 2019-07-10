W-SR Foundation Board President Amy Hunzelman told W-SR School Board members at their regular meeting on Monday, July 8 about the 2019 W-SR Foundation’s work and goals for the years ahead.
In 2019, 67 student scholarships totaling over $65,000 were awarded, and five teacher grants of $2,099 were distributed, selected from 11 applications. Currently, there is a cap of $500 per teacher grant.
W-SR Foundation goals include increasing teacher grants and to continue work with alumni and community partners. Hunzelman pointed to the Cookin’ for a Cause event to be held July 19 rain or shine at the downtown State Bank office from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free will donations for lunch will matched by State Bank contributions up to $500.
The Go-Hawk Scholarship Fund began in 2000 and is now combined with Foundation work which added the teacher grant program in 2017. Fourteen volunteer board members serve on the Foundation, whose mission is “to expand and enhance educational experiences and opportunities for students, staff, and residents of the W-SR Community School District.”
A tab on the district webpage provides more information about this 501©3 organization.
After lengthy discussion and cross-checking pages, the 50-page High School Student Handbook for 2019-2020 was approved with modifications. The contract with Superintendent Ed Klamfoth was also approved by a 4-0 vote.
A continuing contract also was approved with Taylor Physical Therapy in the amount of $2,084 per month for athletic training services provided during the academic year. A certified physical trainer is available at high school sports practices, home games, and for consultation with all students participating in the 7-12 sports program.
“This is a great benefit to our students,” remarked Klamfoth with the sentiment echoed by Board President Kelly Flege, “We get a heck of a deal to have the quality of staff at our home events.”
Reporting on summer projects, Special Education Coordinator and Lied Center Principal Donita Dettmer reported that 32 students are finishing the fourth and final week of the Extended School Year Program, held at the middle school.
Klamfoth complimented the “skilled” custodial staff who have saved district dollars by installing walls and carpeting in the high school math and English wings. At the other end of high school, work has stopped as asbestos tests are run.
On the August agenda will be clarification of board goals for 2019-2020. Also, second readings on a wide range of policies from fiscal oversight and employee cell phone use, to public complaints and technology and data security. As per state law, district policies must be reviewed every five years. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12.