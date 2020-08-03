DeAnn Meyer is getting her kids ready for the school year.
The Waverly mom is as relieved as her two middle schoolers are excited about the fact that the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board decided on Wednesday the school year will start in-person. Parents who wish to keep their kids at home would be able to access school work remotely for the whole year or for a part of it.
“Dawn celebrated,” Meyer said of her soon-to-be sixth-grade daughter. “Thomas is a little bit anxious because he is going into seventh grade, but not because of the virus.”
The board also decided to mandate masks in the school building and school buses, except when a forgiveness is granted in situations like eating lunch, sports practices or a medical condition.
School boards around the state have been grappling with the dilemma of safe return to campuses.
The W-SR board also voted to revisit both the cloth covering and the face-to-face instruction decision during their monthly meetings, which would allow them to respond to emerging challenges.
During the Wednesday meeting, the first in-person session held by the board since mid-March, when Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the public health emergency, board members and the superintendent wore face masks. To ensure social distancing among the board as well as audience members, the meeting took place at the middle school auditorium.
During the meeting, parents emphatically asked the board to return to school, citing mental health and developmental issues as some of the reasons.
Like the mask debate nationwide, three main positions were voiced at the meeting, with each side citing examples bolstering their view.
Some speakers, including a pediatrician, Stacy Wagner, said masks work to promote a safe environment.
“Do we think children will be perfect at this?” she asked rhetorically. “No, obviously, adults aren’t either. As parents, we underestimate what kids are capable of.”
Others, like Gerben ten Hoeve, a farmer originally from the Netherlands who works locally, said masks are ineffective.
“I’m an anti-masker,” he said.
Still others, including a nurse, advocated an approach that would exclude the youngest of students from the requirement.
“I feel like the face mask defeats the purpose,” Jessica Schmitz said, noting masks for kids should be “made a choice.”
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth told Waverly Newspapers on Monday that the school will provide two masks per student. He added his team is working on the details operationalizing specific situations.
Asked what the school would do if several teachers become afflicted with the coronavirus, Klamfoth said by text, “Working on those details.”
In a July 17 order, the governor provided licensure relief for the education workforce, temporarily suspending the current law to allow substitute teachers to fill in pre-K-through 12th grade. For instance, the requirement about a bachelor’s degree or higher from a regionally accredited institution has been suspended and an associate’s degree and the completion of 60 semester hours of college coursework from a regionally accredited institution would suffice for an applicant. Further, the governor’s order says the Board of Educational Examiners will provide more specific guidance to school districts about the qualifications of the pool of substitutes they can tap into.
The Iowa Department of Public Health also issued guidance on how schools can make decisions about reopening based on the community transmission of the coronavirus in their county for the past 14 days. For instance, if the transmission is within zero to 5% positivity, on-site and hybrid learning are to be followed. If the cases spike up to 14%, the same path is to be implemented, along with mandatory hygienic measures, which are expected at all levels.
Only in cases when the cases tick up over 15% for two weeks, and there is a 10% absenteeism among the students, then measures such as cancelation of school events, remote learning for the whole school for 14 days and closing of communal spaces can be implemented. The decision to move to 100% remote learning is to be made only by the departments of Education and Public Health, the Return to Learn plan says.
Some audience members at the Wednesday W-SR meeting noted that while the immediate goal is to start school, the bigger goal should be to keep it open.
For Meyer, the board’s decision was wise.
She has reached out to a mask-making friend to purchase a few more sets, so her kids would have a fresh covering every day.
The next step for Dawn and Thomas is practicing wearing a mask all day. They have some experience, wearing masks around their grandparents and in stores.
“It amazes me that they pick up so quickly on it,” Meyer said.