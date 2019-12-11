“Shorty,” a student-built and programed robot, was one of three public forum visitors at the Dec. 9 Waverly-Shell Rock School Board meeting. Iowa House District 63 Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, and representatives of the local Knights of Columbus chapter also addressed the board.
The board approved a high school apprenticeship program and hired Ahlers & Cooney P.C. to serve as bonding attorneys to refinance the middle school bond. The board handled routine state applications for supplemental support and heard a five-year budget projection report by W-SR Business Director Joan Loew. Oaths of office were administered to board members Dennis Epley, Kelly Flege, and Alisha Jensen, elected in November.
With a dusting of snow received that afternoon, one could easily imagine industrial robots collecting and stacking goods in warehouses for holiday gifting as Shorty the robot entertained and informed an attentive audience by stacking and moving shoebox-sized plastic Lego blocks.
Mason Kotlarz, Nathan Litterer, Will Potter and Gretchen Ellerbroek, four of the 27 members of W-SR’s two high school robotics teams. thanked the board for their support, and explained how Team Shell Bots and The Wave Droids build, program, keep records, and rely on teamwork in their competitions. W-SR will host the Feb. 1 day-long Super Qualifier event at the middle school.
“We have so much community support and mentoring,” said Coach Leslie Potter. “The teams feel very fortunate to have sponsors big and small, to have Wartburg share with students about STEM studies, to have companies like UEA and Geater who provide tours and share STEM jobs.”
Shorty and team members can be seen on Waverly Newspaper’s Facebook live stream videos.
In a brief presentation, Salmon listed increases in K-12 funding made by Iowa legislators during their last session in general funding, equity, transportation, and security enhancements, then fielded questions from board members.
“We appreciate the improved timeliness that state aid to schools is announced,” said Epley, the board vice president.
He asked that legislators during the upcoming session re-examine funding for preschools, explaining that the state counts preschoolers at only 50%. Counting preschoolers in this way, especially with transportation costs, “doesn’t cut the mustard,” Epley said. He and Superintendent Ed Klamfoth stated that when Iowa Preschool programs started, the funding rate was higher than it is today.
Board Member Corrie Ramige asked that legislators keep in mind state funding for mental health assessment, treatment, and prevention programs.
“Keep that in the forefront to make sure we’re taking care of our needs,” Ramige said.
Representing the local Knights of Columbus group, Tyler DeWalt presented a check for $3,587.45 to Flege, the board president, to be used for special education funding in the district. This amount is nearly double the what was provided last year.
DeWalt explained that the Tootsie Roll campaign, now in its 40th year, raises funds to benefit individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Industrial technology teacher Bryan Benham won board approval for his request for a high school registered apprenticeship program and explained that while larger area manufacturing businesses may have their own programs, having a school-sponsored program will enhance ties with smaller area manufacturers while meeting student needs.
“If students aren’t pulling their load in the classroom, we can pull them out of the program,” Benham explained. “This is more than a part-time job. Students will see if it’s a fit for them before they get out of school.”
Benham said the 30-hours per week program that includes classroom work as well as on the job training. Students are hired directly by the company and paid wages at $15-$17 per hour.
In personnel matters, an extra mention was made regarding the hiring of Izaak Miller as W-SR transportation director.
“I’m very excited about this,” Epley said. “He gets along well with drivers and I think he’s up to it.”
Cheyenne Liekweg is a new hire in the business department, having completing her UNI student teaching this semester at W-SR.
Hiring Ahlers & Cooney to represent the district, members of the W-SR Board will meet briefly on Jan. 27 to finalize plans for refinancing the remaining middle school debt. To save money, the district has been paying off the loan ahead of schedule. Refinancing at current interest rates will save more money.
“Total savings will amount to about $2 million with no increase in property tax,” according to Klamfoth. “The note will be paid off by June 2023.”
A copy of those documents and the five-year budget projection PowerPoint presentation is available to the public on the school website.
The W-SR School Board will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the District Business Office at 1415 Fourth Ave. SW. The next meeting date is Jan. 13.