Guiding a school district through COVID-19 times is a continuing challenge for members of the W-SR Board and Administration, who met Mon. Nov. 9 and approved an early retirement package for teaching employees, approved a remote learning option for inclement weather, and heard administrative plans to limit spectator attendance to four persons per participant at sports activities. The following day, Governor Kim Reynolds suggested two persons per participant.
A cost saving early retirement option was on the table due to a dip in District enrollment.
“It’s a desire to be proactive with the budget,” explained Superintendent Ed Klamfoth who later elaborated on district enrollment.
“It’s an interesting development, since the trend has been a steady increase. We’re hoping that it’s a one-year issue due to COVID, as across the state enrollment is down (that, too, bucks a trend). It’s also interesting that even though we are down as a district, our elementary enrollment has increased. Official numbers indicate that we saw a decrease of 29.68 students for whom we are providing education (portions of students are due to some of them participating on a part-time basis, such as being homeschooled, but coming to W-SR for a class or two). We are now serving a total of 2,238.54 students.
The early retirement incentive is the same dollar amount presented six years ago. It is limited to teachers, nurses, or counselors who are at least 55 years of age with 10 years of District service. Currently, 18 employees would be eligible. The incentive will not be offered in 2021.
The incentive is a Health Retirement Account (HRA) of $70,000 to be used for insurance and medical costs. Currently, the District pays $566 per month ($6,672 annually) towards insurance costs that range from $566 to $745 monthly for individual coverage; $550 to $1,297 for family insurance.
When the incentive was offered last in 2014, only seven of 18 eligible staff applied. Surrounding districts offer a variety of plans, some higher and some lower, Klamfoth said.
“With the COVID issues teachers are scared of, we may have a larger number who take advantage this time. I think it’s a fair plan and provides a benefit that is attractive for those who are choosing to walk away,” said Board VP Dennis Epley before the 5-0 vote was taken.
With an eye trained on approaching winter conditions, the Board approved the State-provided option of remote learning on snow days. The State requires “equitable access,” which does not necessarily mean online learning. Meals would not have to be served, and support staff could choose to take the day off or report to work. While there is no limit on the number of snow days, there can be no more than five consecutive days.
With a 27.5% COVID positivity rate in Bremer County, 3.1% of W-SR students reported illness on Nov.9. However, on Nov.10 Janesville CSD received State approval for 14 days of remote learning, as 63 students (of 432 enrolled) were absent due to COVID-related reasons. This impacts W-SR as Janesville high school students enroll in W-SR classes and W-SR provides meals for Janesville students.
While the Nov. 9 meeting was officially open to members of the public, no members of the public were physically in attendance. Film and recording technologies were experimentally used for remote viewing.
“I don’t yet know about the December meeting and if we would make that available to view in real time, or if it’s made available as a recording. And I guess none of the above is an option. There is no plan yet for what that might be, but it’s something we’re looking into,” said Supt. Klamfoth in a follow-up email.