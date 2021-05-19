With 7½ says left on the school calendar, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board voted 4-1 Monday to keep the mask guidelines in the district in place until the end of the school year.
The 6 p.m. May 17 meeting was called in response to the adjusted policy of the Iowa Department of Public Health to approach COVID-19 like other child illnesses in school and childcare settings.
That guidance, dated May 14 came at the heels of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement the previous day rolling back mask usage for adults.
The board had decided last June to impose a mask mandate, since in the beginning of the pandemic in March, instruction had moved fully online.
Board President Kelly Flege voted in opposition.
Board member Dennis Epley said the board had received “numerous” communications from parents, some advocating for the change of policy, others for maintaining it.
“Personally, I believe it was in the best interest of the majority of the students and staff to continue the policy through the end of the year,” he told Waverly Newspapers later.
He said that if the board had canceled the mask policy, it would have been “confusing” and “disruptive” as it would have been left to the parents to determine what to do.
Epley noted that even if the board had rescinded the mask policy, the rule of wearing masks in public transportation settings, which was left in place, would have required students to wear cloth coverings when on the school bus.
“We went through 172 days wearing a mask, seven and a half days more, it’s a small token to pay to those who desire to wear a mask,” Epley said.