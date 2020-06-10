Little more than a week after the U.S. surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board weighed local issues relating to that national headline.
Bussing and public use of district facilities occupied 75% of the 100-minute meeting on Monday, the board’s fourth virtual meeting.
Two separate but connected bussing-related issues emerged: the lack of school bus drivers, and the frequency of in-town stops.
“We are challenged to find enough drivers. It is a serious concern moving forward,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth, who opened the 45-minute bussing discussion. Klamfoth pointed out that bus driver training is paid for by the district. The W-SR district rate for beginning bus drivers for 2020-2021 is $18 per hour, up from $17.50.
“A lot of drivers are in the age group more susceptible to COVID,” explained W-SR Transportation Director Izaak Miller, who expressed concern that some bus drivers will not return.
“Eight or 10 new drivers would be great. We have 12 or 13 drivers and two subs. We need at least 19 with three subs,” Miller reported.
State recommended COVID-safety summer sports bus guidelines include wearing face masks, assigned seats, occupying every other seat, and siblings sitting together.
“This would mean 14 people on a bus. This is just not feasible,” concluded Klamfoth.
The second bus issue was the frequency of in-town bus stops on regular school days. The state requires bussing be provided for elementary students living at a distance greater than 2 miles, or greater than 3 miles for high schoolers.
Approximately 1,200 W-SR students are registered to ride school busses, but up to 1,600 often ride, sometime with three students per seat. Of registered riders, 210 live in town. Many must cross highways 3 or 218. In-town routes have increased with the geographic expansion of Waverly.
Current district policy suggests bus stops at all approved day care facilities, which is not required by State law.
“We could do regional stops of less than three-quarters of a mile. One route has 33 stops,” added Miller. “That could be reduced to four. We make 74 stops and could do 20 stops. By no means do I want to take chances of kids getting injured. We want to simplify things with safety in our minds.”
Other bus discussion topics included paying bus drivers higher wages and bonuses, charging fees for in-town bus riders, and recruiting Wartburg students to drive in-town bus routes. Cedar Falls and Urbandale were cited as Iowa districts who charge fees for riders residing within the two and three-mile State-set limits. No decisions were made regarding transportation changes.
The board next weighed current COVID safety concerns with opening public use of district facilities. Concluding with a 5-0 vote, the board decided that during July, facilities may only be used for W-SR student activities, excluding use of the middle school by a local church. The decision will be revisited monthly.
“Our first responsibility is to our teachers and students,” said Board Vice President Dennis Epley. “I don’t think we need to expose our facilities to more unknowns during summer months.”
“We understand it is an inconvenience” added Board Member Kerri Van Ee in support of the resolution. “It’s better to err on the side of caution. Most people understand that things aren’t the same,.”
At present, baseball and softball team members do not use the building except in the case of a weather emergency.
“Guidance from public health is all over the place. What data do we use to allow us to feel comfortable with outside groups using the buildings, or with starting face-to-face learning?” questioned Klamfoth.
In other business, the Board approved new contracts with support staff and district directors showing a 2.5% package increase, a special education delivery plan, and continuing unchanged a contract with Lutheran Services in Iowa for use of Lied Center space.
With an eye to the future, the board approved a contract with Invision Architects of Waterloo agreeing to “Master planning services for the schools in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District. The central focus appears to be renovations of areas in the high school and/or elementary buildings. Phase I Master Planning – Architectural – Hourly to not exceed $39,000.” Estes Construction of West Des Moines was named as the Construction Manager.
High School Principal David Fox reported on plans for the 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20 outdoor Commencement event at the football field. Participants are asked to practice physical distancing. Klamfoth thanked retiring Lied Center principal for her 33 years with W-SR and her commitment to students.
The next meeting of the W-SR Board will be held at 6:30 p.m. on July 13. The decision to host a live or virtual meeting will be made after July 1.