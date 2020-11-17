Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock bowling team helped the Kiwanis Club of Greater Waverly unload Christmas trees for the club’s sales lot near McDonald’s, Miller True Value and Hy-Vee.
“Our many helpers made the work go quickly, and all for such a worthy and dedicated charitable organization,” said bowling coach Matthew Schneider. “We appreciate all you do for the community (W-SR scholarships, outings for elementary students, public library assistance, United Way contributions, and so much more). Giving back to a group that helps our community’s youth warmed our hearts on a cold day.”