WAVERLY – Both Waverly-Shell Rock bowling squads fell to Charles City on Friday at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton.
The W-SR girls lost 2,630-2,420.
Charles City senior Heather Viers rolled a high game of 214, as well as a high series of 419. W-SR senior Jasmine Ator led the Go-Hawks (3-3) with 341 high series, while junior Amanda Ostman threw a high game of 195.
The W-SR boys lost 3,017-2,876.
Go-Hawks senior Ryan Kurtt rolled a high game of 286 to lead all bowlers. Kurtt also led all bowlers with a high series of 491. Charles City’s Cael Bohlen turned in a high game of 265, as well as a high series of 473.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Go-Hawks, who dropped to 5-3 on the season.
W-SR takes on North Iowa at 4 p.m. Friday.