WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock has paused its bowling season "effective immediately" until Feb. 6 due to positive COVID-19 cases within the team, Waverly Newspapers has learned.
This includes all scheduled practices and competitions, according to W-SR boys coach Matt Schneider.
"It is the feeling of all involved that we need to take this step to ensure that we stop the spread," he wrote in an emailed statement.
W-SR had two matches left in its regular season, including Friday against Tripoli. It was scheduled to travel to Decorah on Feb. 5 to conclude the regular season. However, those matches have now been postponed.
W-SR plans to have a "varsity only" remainder of its season after Feb. 6. District meets are scheduled for Feb. 15-16.
"Unfortunately, this means the end of the season for most of our bowlers," Schneider wrote.
The coach said any bowler not currently in quarantine will "not" be required to due to face coverings being worn at all times.
The W-SR boys were 6-2 on the season, while the girls owned a 3-4 overall record.