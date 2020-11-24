WAVERLY – Jack Dahlby knew the annual tradition of unloading Christmas trees on Fourth Street Southwest would be a challenge.
For decades, the Greater Waverly Kiwanis Club has helped ring in the holidays by setting up a makeshift Christmas tree lot. Yet 2020 has been unlike any other year. The COVID-19 pandemic has strained local businesses, canceled large community events and forced people to keep their distance.
And being able to serve the community by selling Christmas trees carried more weight this year than ever before. Yet on top of the coronavirus pandemic, Dahlby and the other directors of the Kiwanis Club faced another obstacle: age.
Dahlby, who has been a Kiwanis Club director for a year and a half, is 75 years old. And, he said, the majority of the members of the organization are between 65 and 70, which would make unloading Christmas trees all the more taxing, especially heavy ones that require more than one person to lift.
“Normally, in the past, we’ve done it ourselves,” said Dahlby, who has been involved with the Kiwanis Club for more than 20 years. “But we’re getting older, and it’s helpful to have some younger people help out.”
When Dahlby asked Dave Litterer, a Kiwanis Club member and the Waverly-Shell Rock athletics director, if anyone in the high school could help out this year, Litterer sent the word out.
It didn’t take long for Matt and Cara Schneider to step up. The two W-SR bowling coaches gathered around 20 of their student-athletes to help the Kiwanis Club. On Nov. 14, the group of student-athletes battled the wind and overcast skies and helped unload 250 Christmas trees.
Dahlby and the rest of the Kiwanis Club members were delighted to receive the help that was offered, especially during these COVID-19 times.
“I was really thrilled to see their enthusiasm to help out,” Dahlby said. “They were so eager. They just were so quick and getting at everything and just so much energy and willingness to help out. It made the work just so much easier for all of us.”
Proceeds from the Christmas tree sales, which kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday, are put toward various W-SR scholarships, outings for elementary students, library assistance and United Way contributions, among other community areas.
“It really goes a long ways,” Cara Schneider said. “These kids giving back to something that actually gives scholarship money to these kids in our community, it’s just a really heartwarming thing. So now, these people are going to see these kids in the community and help support them in their other activities, and it just builds those relationships and strengthens our community.
“It takes a whole village to raise these kids. The more people we can get involved in their lives, the better.”