WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock bowling has found a new home for the the 2020-21 season.
The Go-Hawks will use Bowlaway Lanes, 2177 S. Linn Ave., New Hampton, for all home meets and practices this season, according to a news release.
“This will create some challenges, but it also creates some opportunity,” W-SR coach Matthew Schneider said in the release. “New Hampton has put in brand new synthetic lanes and has their machines in working order (unlike the problems we have dealt with in the past).”
The Waverly Bowl Inn, which the Go-Hawks have called home for a number of years, announced it will not open in 2020. The decision forced the Go-Hawks to evaluate their options for the upcoming season and, ultimately, deciding to go with Bowlaway Lanes.
Teams open practice Nov. 9, and the first competition is scheduled for Nov. 23. The plan for now, Schneider said, is to hold two full team practices and one varsity practice each week at the New Hampton facility. “This will leave us a day or two each week to do workouts, film and off-lane training in Waverly,” the coach added.
W-SR is scheduled to open the season Nov. 24 in Waterloo, and the first home meet is slated for Dec. 4 against Oelwein.