EPWORTH – Waverly-Shell Rock believed the outcome would be different.
After battling against defending Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque in Week 2, W-SR was confident it had more to give.
After learning so many lessons during this roller-coaster season – one which logged more travel miles than in recent memory – W-SR knew it had the ability to fit all the pieces together.
After stomping stunning Decorah, W-SR spoke about how it wanted to use that win as a springboard into the postseason, not for it be its mountaintop.
Nothing went right the second time around against the reigning champs. Garrett Baumhover threw for four touchdowns, Spencer Zinn ran at will and Western Dubuque rolled to a 47-21 win in the first round of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Class 3A playoffs at Buchman Field on a frigid mid-October Friday night.
W-SR finished 4-4 overall, including 3-2 in District 3, which proved to be one of, if not the toughest, districts in Class 3A.
Western Dubuque racked up 516 yards of total offense and averaged more than 11 yards per play.
“We played our hearts out and we tried our best, and sometimes things just don’t go your way,” W-SR senior Donovan Wessel said. “That’s what happens. That’s the game of football.”
Read more in Tuesday’s edition of the Bremer County Independent.