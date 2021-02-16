WAVERLY – After pausing its season due to positive COVID-19 test results in late-January, Waverly-Shell Rock returned to the lanes and had a strong showing during Wednesday’s conference meet at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
The W-SR boys placed second out of eight teams, while the girls finished third.
On the boys side, the Go-Hawks, who were the No. 5 seed, beat Oelwein 202-164, 214-144 in the opening round before upsetting top-seeded Charles City 205-203, 200-184 in the semifinals. The Go-Hawks fell to Tripoli in the championship 177-194, 211-210, 203-163.
Charles City placed third, Decorah fourth.
The W-SR girls squad opened the day with 174-145, 171-110 victory over North Fayette Valley in the quarterfinal round. W-SR then lost to Forest City 200-147, 138-134 in the semifinals before it rebounded with a 182-176, 189-180 win over Tripoli for third place.
Charles City won the conference title over Forest City.