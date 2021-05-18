Waverly-Shell Rock will be represented in fashion during this week’s Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Class 3A state meet on the Blue Oval at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
The W-SR boys placed third as a team at Thursday’s state-qualifying meet in Independence with 110 points. It advanced six relays and four individuals to the state meet.
W-SR finished with 14 personal-best times out of 19 events.
“You know it was a good night (when that happens),” Go-Hawks coach Kyle Wood said. “From all facets of the meet, the men put their heart and soul into competing and we scored in all but three events.
”The end of the meet is where you can truly see what your team is made up of. At that point your athletes have ran three really tough races. In the final six races of the day, our Waverly-Shell Rock Boys won four of the six in incredible fashion. Their intensity was truly intoxicating and we are excited for it to spill over into the state meet.”
W-SR’s 800-meter sprint medley squad of sophomore Asa Newsom, senior Elijah Davis, senior Daniel DeBower and junior Austin Dewey placed first in 1 minute, 36.02 seconds, breaking the school record.
W-SR’s 1,600 distance medley team finished first (3:40.52). It also qualified its 4x400 relay team that placed first (3:29.28).
Junior Nick Kepford won the 800 (2:02.59) and also qualified for state in the 1,600. Junior Wesley Spears qualified in the 400 hurdles with a first-place finish in 56.79 seconds.
Senior Daniel DeBower qualifiedin the 200 dash after winning that race (22.93).
The Go-Hawks also qualified in the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relays.
Sophomore thrower Jake Walker punched his ticket to state in shot put with a PR of 49 feet, 19 inches.
Western Dubuque Epworth won the team title with 134 points, while Charles City took second at 117.
The W-SR girls finished fourth in the team standings at 92.5 points and qualified three relays and three individuals.
Senior Emma Hoins placed second in both the 3,00 (10:32.98) and the 1,500 (4:55.55), and was third in the 800 (2:21.83). The W-SR standout qualified for all three events.
Senior Reagan Dahlquist advanced to state in both the 100 hurdles (16.86) and high jump.
Freshman Sydney Bochman qualified for the state meet in the 3,000 after placing fourth (11:13.66).
W-SR qualified its 1,600 distance medley, 800 sprint medley and 4x200 relay teams.
Western Dubuque placed first in the team race at 151 points, while Decorah was the runner-up at 126. Charles City took third at 100.5.
“We are very proud of the girls’ performances,” W-SR coach Wende Dawson said. “We had many personal-bests, qualified eight events in which several are in position to score.
“We are thankful for the season and to work with such a great group. We look forward to finishing on the Blue Oval.”