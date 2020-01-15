It took a few weeks, but the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team is no longer winless in 2020.
Playing in the Go-Hawk Gym at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, the Go-Hawks defeated Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein 58-34 on Tuesday night in Waverly.
After having lost its past three games, W-SR is off the schneid and back up to .500 with a record of 5-5. All five of the Go-Hawks' wins have come in conference play, and the team sits below only Charles City (6-4, 6-0 conference) and Decorah (8-3, 4-1) in the NEIC standings.
Meanwhile, Oelwein's struggles continue as the team falls to 2-9 on the season.
"I was just really proud of our team defensively tonight," W-SR head coach Nate Steege said. "We played three really good quarters of defense, and that’s something we spend a lot of time on and take a lot of pride on.
"Offensively, I thought we adjusted pretty well. We took care of the ball for the most part and got better at the things we’ve been talking about, and that’s all I can ask for."
Once again, Waverly-Shell Rock was led in scoring by sophomore Hogan Hansen, who put up 19 points in just three quarters — the starters didn't play in the fourth quarter as the game was out of reach.
Sophomores Keaton Farmer and Cole Hotz scored 12 and 8 points each, respectively, and junior Caleb Burks added 7.
"It’s certainly a good feeling, but I know over that three-game losing streak we did some good things and we did some bad things," Farmer said. "It’s good to be back on track."
Hansen, Farmer and Burks have accounted for over two-thirds of Waverly-Shell Rock's scoring output this season, so it's only fitting that the game started with each member of the trio scoring a basket to give W-SR an early 6-0 lead.
The Go-Hawks' intentions were clear just a moment later, when Hansen got a steal — the first of many for the sophomore — finished an and-1 at the rim and stared down the Huskies defender that fouled him.
W-SR led 13-6 after the first, but any sliver of Oelwein hope was extinguished in the second.
From around 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the first period to about 1 minute left in the second, the Huskies were held scoreless as Waverly-Shell Rock burst out to a 20-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach.
The Go-Hawks led 33-8 at halftime thanks to 15 first-half points from Hansen and a stifling defense that prevented any high-percentage shots from Oelwein.
"I thought a lot of guys took steps in a positive direction on the defensive end, and we made some shots on the offensive end of the floor too, which was nice to see," Steege said. "Overall, we made some improvements, but we can’t afford to take any steps backward."
The 25-point halftime lead allowed W-SR to take the proverbial foot off the gas pedal in the third quarter, as neither team scored for nearly two minutes to start the second half.
The Go-Hawks went on to score 13 points in the quarter and garnered a 30-point leading heading into the final period.
With the contest virtually over, Steege had the opportunity to pull his starters and allow some of the bench players to see varsity playing time.
Seniors Trey Eckenrod and Tyler Heine both used the opportunity to produce, as each scored five points in the quarter. Junior Cade Carpenter was able to get in the scoring column as well with a basket.
While the win was certainly refreshing for Steege and Co., it was an expected one to a degree, as W-SR's opponent is sitting in last place in the NEIC.
Now, the team must prove it can win against the premier teams on the schedule. It'll have an opportunity to do just that Thursday, when the Go-Hawks host Clear Lake (7-2), which received 13 votes in Class 3A in the Associated Press' Jan. 7 boys high school basketball poll.
"We needed a win, badly," Steege said. "Just to get that feeling back. We’ve got two big tests coming up this week. We’ve got Clear Lake on Thursday and Webster City on Saturday. We’ve got to continue to get better, and I think the real test is going to be how we respond on Thursday."
"I feel like we took a good step tonight, and we're hoping to keep rolling," Farmer said.