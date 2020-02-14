Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hansen dribbles

W-SR sophomore Hogan Hansen dribbles the ball up the court on Friday in Waverly.

 by BETH PAULSEN

On Friday afternoon, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released substate brackets for Class 4A and Class 3A boys high school basketball. 

Waverly-Shell Rock, which will play its last regular season game on Tuesday at Mount Vernon, will compete in the Substate 3 bracket, which begins play on Feb. 24. 

In Round 1, the Go-Hawks (11-7) will play Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City (10-8) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Marion High School. 

The two rival schools have already played twice this season, and they split the season series. 

In the first game played on Jan. 3 at W-SR, the Go-Hawks lost 70-54 for their second straight loss.

But on Tuesday, Waverly-Shell Rock got payback, beating the Comets 48-44 at Charles City High School. 

Up next, Waverly-Shell Rock will play Cedar Falls at home on Saturday. 