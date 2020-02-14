On Friday afternoon, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released substate brackets for Class 4A and Class 3A boys high school basketball.
Waverly-Shell Rock, which will play its last regular season game on Tuesday at Mount Vernon, will compete in the Substate 3 bracket, which begins play on Feb. 24.
In Round 1, the Go-Hawks (11-7) will play Northeast Iowa Conference rival Charles City (10-8) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Marion High School.
The two rival schools have already played twice this season, and they split the season series.
In the first game played on Jan. 3 at W-SR, the Go-Hawks lost 70-54 for their second straight loss.
But on Tuesday, Waverly-Shell Rock got payback, beating the Comets 48-44 at Charles City High School.
Up next, Waverly-Shell Rock will play Cedar Falls at home on Saturday.