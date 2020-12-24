WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock continued to create momentum with aggressive defense, which helped generated some much-needed offense during a 51-29 win at Marion on Monday.
The Go-Hawks (6-0) held the Indians to a 26.8% shooting clip from the field, and the visitors forced nine turnovers. The Go-Hawks also won the rebounding battle, 27-21.
W-SR led 28-12 at halftime.
Junior Keaton Farmer led W-SR with 16 points. The W-SR standout was 7 of 13 from the field and 2 of 6 from 3-point range in the win. He also came down with a team-high seven rebounds.
Seniors Caleb Burks and Jacob Kruse added eight points each. Bruks was 4 of 6 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists and blocked five shots. Kruse was 3 of 3 from the floor, including 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Senior Elijah Davis and junior Hogan Hansen each finished with five points.
“I was extremely pleased with our effort,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “I feel like this was the first time all year we have put together four great quarters of basketball. I’m really proud of this group and the way they have responded to the things we have asked them to do. We are all looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us after we return from Christmas break.”
Brayson Laube paced Mason City with nine points.
W-SR travels to Clear Lake at 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021.
W-SR 51, MARION 29
W-SR ..... 12 16 13 10 – 51
Marion ... 6 6 7 10 – 29
W-SR: Farmer 16, Davis 5, Hansen 5, Newsom 4, Burks 8, Halverson 0, Ramker 0, Lord 0, Kelderman 3, Kruse 8, Luck 2, Reyerson 0.
Marion: Laube 9, Hodges 2, Unsen 2, Franck 4, Wagner 4, Mota 0, Shaffer 3, Paulsen 0, Rahe 2, Michaels 0, Fischer 0, Mesch 3, Whalen 0, Matthews 0.