WAVERLY – Two days after getting shut out by Decorah, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys tennis team bounced back with an 8-1 at Independence on Thursday.
Senior Brady Ramker won his No. 1 singles match 10-8 over Indee’s Nolan Reed. W-SR junior Isaac Becker earned a 10-1 win at No. 2 singles, while senior Mason Ellerbroek and sophomore Aidan Kelley earned 10-3 wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Senior Isaac Britt cruised to a 10-1 at the No. 5 singles position, while sophomore Kellen Pugh completed singles play with a 10-2 win at the No. 6 slot.
Becker and Ellerbroek won 10-1 at No. 2 doubles, while Britt and Pugh picked up a 10-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Indee’s Reed and Hunter Johnson defeated Ramker and Kelly at No. 1 doubles.
W-SR (2-2) host Aplington-Parkersburg at 4 p.m. today.
W-SR 8, INDEE 1
Singles
No. 1: Ramker, W-SR, def. Reed, 10-8.
No. 2: Becker, W-SR, def. Johnson, 10-1.
No. 3: Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Anderson, 10-3.
No. 4: Kelley, W-SR, def. Penner, 10-3.
No. 5: Britt, W-SR, def. Yoder, 10-1.
No. 6: Pugh, W-SR, def. DeBoer, 10-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Reed/Johnton, Indee, def. Ramker/Kelley, 10-6.
No. 2: Becker/Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Anderson/Penner, 10-1.
No. 3: Britt/Pugh, W-SR, def. Yoder/Jimmerson, 10-1.