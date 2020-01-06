The Waverly-Shell Rock boys bowling team opened the new year with a matchup with Oelwein on Friday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo, and 2020 began in a big way for the Go-Hawks.
W-SR defeated its Northeast Iowa Conference rival in resounding fashion, winning by 831 points (2934-2103).
The Go-Hawks improve their record to 5-1 and are now on a three-game winning streak after the win over the Huskies.
Individually, Noah Jeppesen led the way with 443 total points (224 first game, 219 second). Freshman Noah Dougan was right behind, posting 401 points (214, 187).
Isaac Britt was third on W-SR in points with 391 (223, 168), Cole Ross posted 343 (171, 172), Ethan Hennings scored 340 (159, 181), and Seth Benschoter scored 283 (131, 152).
“Britt got his first start on varsity and did a nice job of keeping himself relevant for future meets,” head coach Matthew Schneider said in an email to Waverly Newspapers. “Averaging 195 on your first outing is not easy, and he did a nice job managing the pressure and producing.
“Dougan had his first 400 series with games of 214 and 187. His consistency has been a bright spot, and we hope to eventually move him into a heavier ball so we can see some more strikes to go along with his excellent spare shooting.”
Schneider said he thinks the performance from the weekend was a good sign of things to come.
“Friday’s results are closer to what we will need by the end of the season if we want to get to state.”