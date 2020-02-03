Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Waverly-Shell Rock boys bowling team had quite a day Saturday, winning the conference team tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. 

The Go-Hawks started the day by playing Tripoli in the quarterfinals. Despite starting off with a 158-147 loss in the first round, W-SR was able to win two straight games, 193-154 and 190-142, to advance to the next round.

W-SR faced Columbus in the semifinals, and the team again started with a loss (182-171) but rebounded with two straight wins (158-130; 179-140).

Waverly-Shell Rock then faced longtime rival Charles City in the finals, and the Go-Hawks barely edged out a win in the first game, 184-182. Despite losing badly in Game 2, 244-177, W-SR won the third game 190-159. 

On the girls side, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls team also started off against Tripoli, and the Go-Hawks swept the Panthers in two games, 176-167 and 165-148.

However, after advancing to the semifinals against Forest City, W-SR then lost in two games, 213-156, 147-145. 

Up next, Waverly-Shell Rock takes on Decorah on Friday. 

