The Waverly-Shell Rock boys bowling team had quite a day Saturday, winning the conference team tournament at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
The Go-Hawks started the day by playing Tripoli in the quarterfinals. Despite starting off with a 158-147 loss in the first round, W-SR was able to win two straight games, 193-154 and 190-142, to advance to the next round.
W-SR faced Columbus in the semifinals, and the team again started with a loss (182-171) but rebounded with two straight wins (158-130; 179-140).
Waverly-Shell Rock then faced longtime rival Charles City in the finals, and the Go-Hawks barely edged out a win in the first game, 184-182. Despite losing badly in Game 2, 244-177, W-SR won the third game 190-159.
On the girls side, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls team also started off against Tripoli, and the Go-Hawks swept the Panthers in two games, 176-167 and 165-148.
However, after advancing to the semifinals against Forest City, W-SR then lost in two games, 213-156, 147-145.
Up next, Waverly-Shell Rock takes on Decorah on Friday.