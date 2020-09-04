WAVERLY – When Kevin Kueker came across Jody Skogen’s social media posts asking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts in the Cedar Rapids area following the Aug. 10 derecho that swept across the state, he didn’t think twice.
Kevin and Skogen graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1994, and Kevin, who is the W-SR boys cross-country coach, rallied his team together to provide much-needed aide for those in need.
“She loved the idea and arranged for us to help out a couple that are big into volunteering as far as they’re ones, as put it, they’re ones to drop everything to help out somebody else,” Kevin said.
Kevin and his wife, Cherish Kueker, mapped out a plan. About two-thirds of the W-SR boys cross-country team got together for the cleanup effort. Meanwhile, W-SR junior runner Gabe Holden organized a team collection of donations, as well, to bring down Cedar Rapids.
“I really loved how the guys embraced the whole idea and the opportunity,” Kevin said.
The group made its way to a 9-acre property Aug. 20 in the Cedar Rapids area, and they began cleaning up fallen trees, loose branches and piles of brush.
“Basically, all the streets there are just lined with brush and tree branches,” Kevin said of the Cedar Rapids area in general.
Then, in the middle of the cleanup, the group noticed the next-door-neighbor, 98-year-old Genevieve Inger, had about “four or five huge piles of trees and branches” in her yard, Kevin said.
“The people we were helping out said, ‘We’re young, we can keep working on the stuff on our own while we help clean up this neighbor’s property,’” Kevin said. “It’s kind of testament to what my classmate said about these people as far as how they’re willing to put themselves aside and help out others.”
Kevin and his group didn’t hesitate. They jumped in to help clean Genevieve’s yard.
“I’ve said multiple times at our parents’ meetings and to the team themselves as far as I really love this group of guys this year as far as how close they are and how they look out for not only each other, but everybody in general,” Kevin said. “A lot of the guys are very involved with their various churches here in town and do a lot of volunteer work through their churches. It gives you a nice warm feeling of goosebumps and that as far as how they are willing to step up and volunteer and help out in any need.”
Toward the end, when the group was finishing up the cleanup, Genevieve’s daughter-in law, Bonnie Inger, brought Genevieve outside of her house to thank the group for their efforts and time.
If Kevin had to do it all over again, he would. The act of kindness, he said, is a testament to the communities of Waverly and Shell Rock, along with the warm-hearted people that make up the two communities.
“In general, despite everything … you know, really Waverly and Shell Rock are great communities and despite what all happened (over the summer), I think there are all sorts of people that are willing to step up,” Kevin said. “And I know the school has done multiple donations. I know the booster club took down 400 burgers the other day.
“They call it ‘Iowa nice’ as far as people helping out their neighbors. It was one of those things I think anybody, if they had the time, they’re willing to step up and help out when needed. We had, on our lunch break, Jordy took us around the city and gave us a tour. To see that devastation around, you see pictures and videos, but it just doesn’t do justice to what actually happened down there. I think if anybody had the time to go down and take a look, you wouldn’t think twice about stepping in and helping out where it’s needed.”