WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock rallied in the closing minutes, but it wasn’t enough during a 68-54 loss at Cedar Falls on Saturday night.
W-SR (11-9) pulled with seven points, 61-54, with 1 minute, 8 seconds to go in regulation, but Cedar Falls pulled away to close out the game.
Go-Hawks senior forward Caleb Burks posted a game-high 20 points, while junior guard Hogan Hansen finished with 11. Seven of Hogan’s 11 points came in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Asa Newsom recorded 10 points, while senior Jacob Kruse ended with seven.
W-SR closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. today against visiting Mount Vernon.